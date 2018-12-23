Palo Capital Inc. Invests $196,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/palo-capital-inc-invests-196000-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu.html.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.