Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 110.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FTI Consulting by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 352,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,787,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 6,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $441,521.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $74,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,533 shares of company stock worth $3,554,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

NYSE FCN opened at $60.04 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $513.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

