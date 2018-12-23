Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,579 Shares of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 79,826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 85,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL opened at $26.48 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.88 and a beta of -0.30.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $699.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/panagora-asset-management-inc-acquires-8579-shares-of-tal-education-group-tal.html.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL).

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.