Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN opened at $37.51 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 600,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

