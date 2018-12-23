Pandora Media Inc (P) Position Increased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) by 2,781.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,512 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184,908 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.46% of Pandora Media worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pandora Media by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,601,019 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 512,698 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,211,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pandora Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen Sammis Walker sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $26,931.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 143,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $107,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 688,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,023 shares of company stock worth $2,564,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on P. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair downgraded Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Cascend Securities upgraded Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pandora Media from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of P opened at $7.71 on Friday. Pandora Media Inc has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.69 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 330.21% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

