Pareteum (TEUM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:TEUM opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Pareteum has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.01.

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Pareteum had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a negative net margin of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pareteum will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

