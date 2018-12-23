Parsley Energy (PE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.89% from the company’s previous close.

PE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

