Patrick W. Galley Purchases 7,333 Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (OPP) Stock

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) President Patrick W. Galley purchased 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $112,414.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $15.08 on Friday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 78,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/patrick-w-galley-purchases-7333-shares-of-rivernorth-do-com-opp-stock.html.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.