Patrick W. Smith Sells 107,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $4,522,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,520 shares in the company, valued at $26,736,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAXN stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 154.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $76.45.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAXN. Raymond James began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,515.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/patrick-w-smith-sells-107000-shares-of-axon-enterprise-inc-aaxn-stock.html.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.