PAXEX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $2,452.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAXEX

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 22,703,857 coins and its circulating supply is 20,263,433 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

