PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.66 Million

Brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to post sales of $70.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.10 million and the lowest is $61.80 million. PBF Logistics posted sales of $66.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year sales of $241.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $278.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $289.33 million, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

PBFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,774,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

