PCM Inc (PCMI) Receives $20.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

PCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PCM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

PCM stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 155,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. PCM has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. PCM had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $510.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PCM will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PCM by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PCM by 551.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

