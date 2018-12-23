PDC Energy (PDCE) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on PDC Energy to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $27.73 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.69 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $67,626.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,502.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $28,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,524.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $312,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 29.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PDC Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 115.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

