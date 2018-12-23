Peel Hunt Trims Bakkavor Group (BAKK) Target Price to GBX 200

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAKK. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 201.40 ($2.63).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods and produce in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers breads and bakery products, desserts and pastries, dips, dressed salads, dressings, fresh produce, fruit juices and smoothies, meal salads, modern deli, pasta, pizza, ready meals, sandwiches and sandwich wraps, sauces, soups, and stir fries, as well as fresh cut fruits, salads, and vegetables to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.