Peerplays (PPY) Price Up 36.6% This Week

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Peerplays has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $158,622.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00026970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.02682228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00151522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00192232 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025322 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,575,337 coins and its circulating supply is 4,493,752 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

