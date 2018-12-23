PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend of $0.47 (PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 124.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.4%.

PMT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,717. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

