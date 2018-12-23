PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Cut by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $122.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In other news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

