PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

PDRDY opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a positive change from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

