PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Plans Dividend of $0.02

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.04. 7,948,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,454,909. The company has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Distribution; Gas & Power; Biofuel; and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

