Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,445,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $388,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 152.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.19.

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $81.64 and a 1-year high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

