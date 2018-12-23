Phillips 66 (PSX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s FY2018 earnings at $7.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.19.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

In other news, Director J Brian Ferguson purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 152.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

