Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on First Midwest Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $167.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,123.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,880,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,680,000 after acquiring an additional 448,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,293,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,293,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,766,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,927,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,140,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 77,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

