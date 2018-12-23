Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of PZA stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.77. The company had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$16.30.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.689999941778796 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities raised Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (PZA)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/pizza-pizza-royalty-corp-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07-pza.html.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.