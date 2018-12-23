Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Plexus were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $771.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 9,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $528,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,550 shares of company stock worth $2,231,807 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

