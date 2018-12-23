Pluralsight (PS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PS. First Analysis restated a positive rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pluralsight to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pluralsight from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.93.

NASDAQ PS opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Pluralsight has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $553,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 123,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $2,457,346.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 536,609 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,023.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Domini Impact Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 10,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

