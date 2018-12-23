PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,568 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 29.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,304,000 after acquiring an additional 285,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,514,000 after acquiring an additional 191,336 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,320,000.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,946.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lumentum to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

