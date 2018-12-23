PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $144,000 Position in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,243,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,664,000 after purchasing an additional 56,714 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 83.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Outfront Media by 25.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Outfront Media from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

