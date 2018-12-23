Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,006,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Skechers USA worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,107,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,355,000 after acquiring an additional 244,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 3,516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,903,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134,632 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 75,630 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,214,446.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 593,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

