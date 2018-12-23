Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $5.46 Million Position in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 391,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 129.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,168,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $448,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121,494 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 66.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,492,927 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $202,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,255.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,103,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,168 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $47,291,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $36,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $74,969.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Transocean from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.66.

RIG stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/point72-asset-management-l-p-takes-5-46-million-position-in-transocean-ltd-rig.html.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.