Polis (POLIS) Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $8,442.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00016529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 4,806,934 coins and its circulating supply is 4,801,909 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

