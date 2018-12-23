Pool (POOL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In fact, third-quarter 2018 marked the 33rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth for Pool. Notably, the company should continue benefiting in the near term, backed by base business sales growth and favorable trends in the housing market. Pool also raised its full-year guidance. In addition, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. The company is focused on strategic expansion. It plans to foray in newer geographic locations, expand in existing markets and launch new product categories that will boost its market share. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to expanded global presence create headwinds.”

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. Pool has a 52-week low of $123.88 and a 52-week high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 78.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Pool will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $3,318,301.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,482.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $1,658,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pool by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pool by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

