Power Financial Corp (PWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.433 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Power Financial stock opened at C$25.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.11, a current ratio of 46.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. Power Financial has a 1-year low of C$25.15 and a 1-year high of C$35.00.

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Financial will post 3.51999997862619 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PWF shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Power Financial from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

In other Power Financial news, Director Pierre Beaudoin bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.45 per share, with a total value of C$318,640.00.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death and dismemberment, health and dental protection, creditor, and direct marketing insurance products, as well as specialty products; and wealth accumulation and annuity products.

