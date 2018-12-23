Privet Fund Management Llc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Synalloy Co. (SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.36. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Synalloy’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 103.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

