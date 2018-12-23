ProCurrency (PROC) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. ProCurrency has a market cap of $92,937.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProCurrency has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.02250750 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000086 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000073 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProCurrency Coin Profile

PROC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 15,007,730,540 coins and its circulating supply is 100,545,745 coins. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo. ProCurrency’s official website is www.procommerce.io.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

