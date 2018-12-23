Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 208,609 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of Profire Energy worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 420.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 24,392.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFIE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.72. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

