Proxeus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. In the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 87% higher against the US dollar. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.02590949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00149732 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00206638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023933 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023925 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

