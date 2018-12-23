Prudential Financial Inc. Has $715,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 82,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 24,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $14.89 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $851.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,338 shares in the company, valued at $480,219.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the business of providing semiconductors to high-performance application-specific standard products. It focuses on the development of complex System-on-a-Chip devices leveraging extensive technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and stand alone integrated circuits.

