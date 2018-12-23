Putnam Investments LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of EVO Payments worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $23.31 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $144.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $615,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 39,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,988.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

