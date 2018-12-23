Putnam Investments LLC Sells 6,417 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Proto Labs worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 159.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PRLB opened at $102.82 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $1,272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

