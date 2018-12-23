Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Boosted by Desjardins (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

ABX stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.