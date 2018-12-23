Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp Decreased by Desjardins (FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Franco Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$103.50 to C$97.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$94.09 on Friday. Franco Nevada has a 52-week low of C$76.53 and a 52-week high of C$101.48.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$222.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.19 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.38%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,093,190.00. Also, insider Sandip Rana sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.55, for a total value of C$618,495.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,273 shares of company stock worth $3,874,628.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

