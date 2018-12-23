Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc Cut by Analyst (HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $109.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. FIG Partners set a $30.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HomeStreet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in HomeStreet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in HomeStreet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

