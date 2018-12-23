Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Osisko gold royalties Ltd Issued By Desjardins (OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$111.70 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$12.15 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$11.42 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of C$9.27 and a 12-month high of C$15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is -56.02%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

