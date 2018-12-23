Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Genomic Health in a report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genomic Health’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. Genomic Health had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of GHDX opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,029.00 and a beta of 0.40. Genomic Health has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $92.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Genomic Health during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Genomic Health during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genomic Health during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genomic Health during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genomic Health during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $315,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,810,271 shares of company stock valued at $138,891,926 in the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.