QAD Inc. (QADA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

QAD has a payout ratio of -1,450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect QAD to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2,900.0%.

Shares of QADA opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QAD will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QADA. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $62.00 price target on QAD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on QAD from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,009,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,866,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $201,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000,095 shares in the company, valued at $201,403,826.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $655,260 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

