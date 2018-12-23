QEP Resources (QEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.75

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 3186496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

QEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.12.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 298.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

