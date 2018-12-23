Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Qiwi alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Qiwi by 11.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,556,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Qiwi by 14.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 885,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Qiwi by 28.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 408,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 89,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qiwi by 114.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 172,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Qiwi by 40.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 173,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIWI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,958. The company has a market capitalization of $618.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.29. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $18.81. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $17.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.