Quantum (QAU) Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.02627163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024109 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00150103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00205680 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023887 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00023905 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum was first traded on April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.