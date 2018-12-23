Quarterhill (QTRH) & Micro Imaging Technology (MMTC) Head to Head Survey

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) and Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and Micro Imaging Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -55.70% -7.97% -6.79% Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quarterhill and Micro Imaging Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $134.71 million 0.78 $10.22 million $0.52 1.70 Micro Imaging Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quarterhill has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Imaging Technology.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Micro Imaging Technology does not pay a dividend. Quarterhill pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Quarterhill shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Micro Imaging Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Quarterhill has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Imaging Technology has a beta of -1.84, meaning that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quarterhill and Micro Imaging Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 1 0 3.00 Micro Imaging Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quarterhill currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Given Quarterhill’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than Micro Imaging Technology.

Summary

Quarterhill beats Micro Imaging Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. Its Mobility segment provides automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products. It serves intelligent transportation systems industry through salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators, as well as directly. Its Factory segment creates and licenses enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce, as well as Internet. It offers WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability. It would analyze a sample presented to it and compares its characteristics to a library of known microbe characteristics on file. The company was formerly known as Electropure, Inc. and changed its name to Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. in November 2005. Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

