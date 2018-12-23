QuickLogic (QUIK) Shares Down 2.6%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 149,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 79.85% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 35.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter worth $230,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the third quarter worth $264,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 16.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 387,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 124.0% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/quicklogic-quik-shares-down-2-6.html.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.